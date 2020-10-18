UPDATED: Lucha Star Principe Aereo Passes Away After Collapsing During Match, Mick Foley & Santos Escobar Pay Tribute to Aereo

UPDATE: WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley and WWE Superstar & Cruiserweight champion Santos Escobar, formerly El Hijo del Fantasma, have shared messages on social media on Principe Aereo following his tragic passing. You can view their tributes to him below.

Foley wrote, “My deepest condolences to the family, friends and fans of luchador Principe Aereo, who died in the ring, following an apparent stroke. Rest in peace Principe.”

Escobar stated (via Twitter translation), “What SAD news, REST IN PEACE,#PrincipeAereo#RIPPrincipeAereo FIGHT FREE of mourning … THIS TRIBUTE TO YOU BOY !!”

ORIGINAL: Lucha star Principe Aereo has tragically passed away, dying after he collapsed in the ring due to an apparent heart attack. PWInsider reports that Aereo was working a match for Mexa Wrestling in Mexico City on Saturday night when he collapsed in the ring after he took two chops to the chest. Mas Lucha reported that Aereo was treated by the Ahletic Commission’s designated doctor, who determined that he should be immediately sent to to the Torre Médica Santa Anita clinic. Despite attempts to save him, he unfortunately passed away from what appears to have been a heart attack. He was 26 years old.

Aereo, real name Luis Ángel Salazar, began his wrestling career back in 2010 working independent companies in Mexico. During his career he worked smaller promotions such as Promociones Cara Lucha, IWRG, and Mexa. He had worked three matches for AAA between 2019 and 2020, most recently winning a tag team match alongside Baby Star Jr. against Darker & Thunder Storm on March 6th before the pandemic began forcing shutdowns in the industry.

On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family, friends and fans of Aereo.