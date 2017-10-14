Lucha Underground Season Finale Set for 4DX Format Screening in Los Angeles Next Week

– CJ 4DPLEX officially announced this week that Lucha Underground’s Season 3 finale will be shown in the 4DX cinematic format for a special private event for media and fans at the 4DX auditorium in Los Angeles. The event is set for October 17 at the Regal L.A. Live Stadium 14.

4DX is an immersive cinematic format that utilizes motion synchronized seats and environmental effects, including elements to simulate water, wind, and snow and simulations for lightning, scents, and other special effects.

El Rey Network President and G.M. Daniel Tibbets stated on the event: “‘Lucha Underground’ features non-stop, high-flying and hard-hitting action that makes it the ideal programming to showcase the state-of-the-art 4DX technology. We pride ourselves on getting viewers as close to the action as possible and now they can actually feel as if they are in the ring.”

CJ 4DPLEX Americas COO Brandon Choi added: “From Hollywood blockbusters to more local fare, we have had the great privilege of showcasing premium content to 4DX fans around the globe for several years as the immersive format continues to grow in popularity. Today, we are thrilled to finally be able to showcase a TV series on the big screen, bringing ‘Lucha Underground’ fans into the all-sensory 4DX action.”

Lucha Underground will be the first TV series that will be screened in the 4DX cinema format.