Lucha Underground Alum Angelico Reportedly Signs With AEW

– AEW has reportedly signed another member to its talent roster in Lucha Underground alumnus Angelico. Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that Angelico, who left Lucha Underground in April of 2018 and has also worked in AAA, signed a new deal with All Elite Wrestling.

The site notes that according to sources, WWE was interested in bringing him into NXT but backed off so as not to get into a bidding war with AEW over him. Angelico teased his signing over the past day, posting to Twitter: AEW has not announced his signing, but is expected to do so very soon.

Is it time for a change? pic.twitter.com/Sp7MiCpzCQ — Angelico (@AngelicoAAA) May 7, 2019