Various News: Lucha Underground DVD Box Sets Now Available, History of Bullet Club Recaps the Civil War, and The Miz Faces Samoa Joe on UpUpDownDown

– Lucha Underground announced that there are new DVD box sets for Lucha Underground Seasons 1-3 that are now available for sale. You can check out the announcement tweet on the news below.

Don’t miss out on the NEW DVD box sets of season 1-3 of Lucha Underground! Order now at https://t.co/Jjqu9mtju6. pic.twitter.com/E0VegyOUrO — Lucha Underground (@LuchaElRey) January 11, 2019

– NJPW released its latest History of the Bullet Club video series. The latest video covers the Bullet Club Civil War. You can check out that video below.

– UpUpDownDown released a new UUDD Championship Tournament video. Today’s video features The Miz vs. Samoa Joe at Dragon Ball FighterZ. You can check out that new video in the player below.