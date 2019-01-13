wrestling / News
Various News: Lucha Underground DVD Box Sets Now Available, History of Bullet Club Recaps the Civil War, and The Miz Faces Samoa Joe on UpUpDownDown
January 13, 2019 | Posted by
– Lucha Underground announced that there are new DVD box sets for Lucha Underground Seasons 1-3 that are now available for sale. You can check out the announcement tweet on the news below.
Don’t miss out on the NEW DVD box sets of season 1-3 of Lucha Underground! Order now at https://t.co/Jjqu9mtju6. pic.twitter.com/E0VegyOUrO
— Lucha Underground (@LuchaElRey) January 11, 2019
– NJPW released its latest History of the Bullet Club video series. The latest video covers the Bullet Club Civil War. You can check out that video below.
– UpUpDownDown released a new UUDD Championship Tournament video. Today’s video features The Miz vs. Samoa Joe at Dragon Ball FighterZ. You can check out that new video in the player below.