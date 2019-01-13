Quantcast

Various News: Lucha Underground DVD Box Sets Now Available, History of Bullet Club Recaps the Civil War, and The Miz Faces Samoa Joe on UpUpDownDown

January 13, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Lucha Underground announced that there are new DVD box sets for Lucha Underground Seasons 1-3 that are now available for sale. You can check out the announcement tweet on the news below.

– NJPW released its latest History of the Bullet Club video series. The latest video covers the Bullet Club Civil War. You can check out that video below.

– UpUpDownDown released a new UUDD Championship Tournament video. Today’s video features The Miz vs. Samoa Joe at Dragon Ball FighterZ. You can check out that new video in the player below.

