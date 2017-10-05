Lucha Underground May Get a 4th Season – But on a Reduced Budget

– According to Dave Meltzer & Wrestling Observer Radio (via wrestlinginc.com), it appears that Lucha Underground has found potential funding for a 4th season. That’s the good news. The bad news is that if they go with this new funding source, the budget for the show would have to be significantly cut. The source of funding is reportedly “earmarking far, far less money per episode and for the season” than what the company had been spending for the previous seasons.

Meltzer also adds that many of the stars that he’s spoken to that are under contract with Lucha Underground want their release. Ricochet, for example, is done with the company as his deal expired, but his no-compete doesn’t expire until 90 days after the conclusion of the third season. He told Sports Illustrated the following back in July…

“My contract finished last June. I’m on the non-compete for the rest of Lucha Underground’s season three, then I have 90 days after that. I can be on any TV as long as it’s not American TV. I can work indies, I can do iPPVs, most anything, really, just not on American TV. I’m not sure about a Season 4 with Lucha Underground. I’m busy until October, and I might take November off to heal up again. I really want to work on my diet and get myself in the best shape possible.”