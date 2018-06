The new season of Lucha Underground is looking PEC-Tacular! Catch the premiere on Wednesday June 13th 8p ET on El Rey Network! #luchaunderground #luchalibre #prowrestling #wrestling #lucha #mrpectacular #newseason #action #tv #ridewithelrey

A post shared by Lucha Underground (@luchaunderground) on Jun 7, 2018 at 1:02pm PDT