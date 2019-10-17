Lucha VaVoom Set for Two-Night Event This Month, Lucha Bros. to be in Action

– The next Lucha VaVoom show is set for a two-night event on October 23-24. Lucha VaVoom’s Fiesta Fantasma will be held on Wednedsay, October 23 and Thursday, October 24 at the Mayan Theater in downtown Los Angeles. Tickets are available at the official website. The Lucha Bros. will be in action on the Thursday show.

Wednesday’s show will be headlined by Magno Oscuro and El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. vs. Rey Horus and Soberano Jr. Thursday will be headlined by the Lucha Bros. (PENTA Zero Mideo) and Rey Fenix vs. Rey Horus and Soberano Jr. Both nights will also feature Dr. Maldad and Nurse Ratchet vs. Taya Valkrie and Joey Ryan. Also, The Sexi Mexi’s vs. the Crazy Chickens will be featured.