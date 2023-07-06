Lucha Veteran Skayde Attends Last Night’s AEW Dynamite

Lucha veteran Skayde was in attendance at last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. As you can see below, the 35-year veteran posted pics to Facebook backstage from the show, which took place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Skayde trained under Ultimo Dragon and has worked for the Universal Wrestling Association, AAA, CMLL, and IWRG in Mexico, Dragon Gate in Japan, and CHIKARA over the years.