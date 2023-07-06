wrestling / News
Lucha Veteran Skayde Attends Last Night’s AEW Dynamite
July 6, 2023 | Posted by
Lucha veteran Skayde was in attendance at last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. As you can see below, the 35-year veteran posted pics to Facebook backstage from the show, which took place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.
Skayde trained under Ultimo Dragon and has worked for the Universal Wrestling Association, AAA, CMLL, and IWRG in Mexico, Dragon Gate in Japan, and CHIKARA over the years.
More Trending Stories
- Becky Lynch Was Worried About Her Relationship With Seth Rollins Going Public
- Rob Van Dam on Why He Has Negative View of Vince Russo’s Creative Ideas, Recalls Experience With Him in TNA
- Bully Ray on the Responsibility of Risky Spots Happening in AEW Being on Tony Khan
- Arn Anderson On Andre the Giant Attending Clash of the Champions, Working With Michael Hayes