Luchasaurus Added to Casino Ladder Match at Double Or Nothing

We have our eighth competitor for the Casino Ladder Match at AEW Double or Nothing this coming weekend. AEW announced on Sunday that Luchasaurus is set for the match, joining Darby Allin, Colt Cabana, Orange Cassidy, Fenix, Scorpio Sky, Kip Sabian, and Frankie Kazarian. That makes eight of the nine scheduled competitors for the bout.

The Casino Ladder match will feature two competitors with another entering every 90 seconds. The match ends when a wrestler retrieves a casino chip that will grant him an AEW World Title match. That chip can be grabbed at any time so that a winner could be decided before everyone even gets into the match.

Double or Nothing takes place on May 23rd and airs on PPV.