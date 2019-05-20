Luchasaurus Added To Casino Battle Royal In Being the Elite, Updated AEW Double or Nothing Card

AEW have released the latest episode of Being the Elite, which not only features footage of AEW at the WarnerMedia Upfronts to announce their deal with TNT, but reveals a new name for the Casino Battle Royal at Double or Nothing. The Luchasaurus was announced for the match, which increases the number to sixteen. There are now five spots remaining. Here’s the updated card:

* Chris Jericho vs. Kenny Omega

* Cody vs. Dustin Rhodes

* AAA Tag Team Championship: The Young Bucks (c) vs. Pentagon Jr & Rey Fenix

* SCU vs. CIMA, Lindaman & THawk

* Kylie Rae vs. Nyla Rose vs. Dr. Britt Baker

* Jack Evans & Angelico vs. Best Friends (Chuck Taylor & Trent Beretta)

* Aja Kong, Yuka Sakazaki & Emi Sakura vs. Hikaru Shida, Riho & Ryo Mizunami

* Sammy Guevara vs. Kip Sabian

* Casino Battle Royal: Sonny Kiss vs. Brandon Cutler vs. Ace Romero vs. Glacier vs. Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Sunny Daze vs. MJF vs. Joey Janela vs. Dustin Thomas vs. Billy Gunn vs. Jimmy Havoc vs. Michael Nakazawa vs. Jungle Boy vs. Isiah Kassidy vs. Marq Quen vs. Luchasaurus vs. TBA