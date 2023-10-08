wrestling / News
Luchasaurus Attacks Adam Copeland At Conclusion of AEW Collision, Darby Allin Assaulted by Nick Wayne
Adam Copeland closed out tonight’s AEW Collision demanding answers from Christian Cage, but all he got was an attack from Luchasaurus. He said that Christian had been growing distant from him for some time, but he didn’t expect him to say no to his offer on Wednesday’s Dynamite. When asked for answers, Cage said he would not be coming out and would explain himself on Tuesday. Instead, he sent out Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne, with the big man laying out Copeland. It looked like he might hit a conchairto, but Darby Allin made the save. That led to Nick Wayne attacking Darby’s arm, which was braced, with a steel chair.
