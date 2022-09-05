wrestling / News

Luchasaurus Betrays Jungle Boy, Rejoins Christian Cage At AEW All Out

September 4, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW All Out Christian Cage Luchasaurus Image Credit: AEW

Luchasaurus is back on the dark side as he turned on Jungle Boy at tonight’s AEW All Out. Luchasaurus interrupted Jungle Boy’s entrance for the latter’s match against Christian Cage, chokeslamming him onto the stage and then carrying him to ringside on Cage’s orders before dropping him through a ringside table.

Jungle Boy insisted on carrying through with the match despite the attack, and he was very quickly beaten by Cage. You can see clips from the match below.

Our live AEW All Out coverage is here.

