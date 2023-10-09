wrestling / News
Luchasaurus Reportedly Broke His Finger on AEW Collision
October 9, 2023 | Posted by
During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, it was reported that Luchasaurus was believed to have suffered a broken finger during last Saturday’s AEW Collision. The former TNT champion was featured in the final segment, beating down Adam Copeland and Darby Allin. It’s unclear when the broken finger may have occurred.
Luchasaurus is set to wrestle Copeland on Tuesday night’s episode of Dynamite.
