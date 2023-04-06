Luchasaurus, Christian Cage Make Return to AEW TV on Dynamite

Luchasaurus and Christian Cage are back, making their returns to TV on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Wednesday’s episode saw a short vignette air in which Cage was approaching a door with a red glowing light coming from it, from which Luchasaurus emerged. You can check out the vignette below.

Cage was last seen at AEW Revolution when he lost to Jack Perry, while Luchasaurus was last seen at AEW Full Gear in November.