Luchasaurus Defends TNT Title In Surprise Match on AEW Collision, Darby Allin Attacks

A TNT championship match wasn’t advertised for AEW Collision, but one happened anyway as Luchasaurus defended against Brock Anderson. The segment started with Christian Cage running down Greensboro and Darby Allin. This drew out Arn Anderson with Brock. Christian offered Arn a shot at the TNT title but Brock accepted instead. Luchasaurus defeated the younger Anderson to retain.

After the match, Darby Allin attacked the TNT champion and then challenge Cage to a match on next week’s Collision, which was accepted.

Luchasaurus (or Christian, depending on who you ask) has been TNT champion for 56 days. He is in his first reign after defeating Wardlow on the June 17 episode of Collision.

