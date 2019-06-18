Luchasaurus Discusses Which Wrestling Legend Inspired Him

– AEW star Luchasaurus recently spoke to CSunshine Today about a variety of topics. Below are some highlights.

On which legend inspired him: “The moment I saw the Ultimate Warrior I was like, ‘This is Conan the Barbarian wrestling.’”

On class speeches helping with wrestling: “I would have fun with the professors there and put on these performances where I had to get up in front of the class and do these projects, and made them up like a wrestling show. And I’d have the whole class laughing,” Matelson said. “I really enjoyed being the center of attention. I enjoyed giving speeches. I enjoyed interacting in front of a crowd. I was like, ‘You know what? This is like wrestling.’”

On John Morrison telling him to run with Luchasaurus: “One of my best friends, John Morrison, who’s ‘Johnny Mundo’ on the show, tells me, ‘Dude, you’ve got to run with that ‘Luchasaurus’ thing,’” Matelson recalled. “I thought, it’s so ridiculous it might just work.”

Luchasaurus also revealed that he fell into a depression after being released by WWE in 2014.