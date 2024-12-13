Luchasaurus Said To Be Doing Better After Recent Health Issues

As previously reported, Luchasaurus was recently hospitalized due to getting pneumonia on both of his lungs and blood oxygen below 80%. He was said to be “days away” from permanent lung damage.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter and F4WOnline’s Bryan Alvarez report that Luchasaurus is said to be doing “much better” and is working on making a return to the ring. The masked AEW star gives credit to Tony Khan and the AEW medical staff for being patient with him and telling him to stay home a week before he collapsed. He beliveves that this saved his life.