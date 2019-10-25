Luchasaurus’ Injury Not As Bad as Initially Feared

Good news for Luchasaurus fans, as the injury he suffered before AEW Dynamite last week isn’t as bad as was initially thought. The WON reports that Luchasaurus’ hamstring injury was a strain and not a full tear as initially thought. This means he could be out for a few weeks to a month or so, while a tear would have required surgery and six months or more.

The injury was suffered just hours before the show and forced AEW to replace him with Marko Stunt alongside Jungle Boy in the AEW Tag Team Championship tournament first round match against the Lucha Bros. Luchasaurus downplayed reports last week that he could be out three to six months.