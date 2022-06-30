wrestling / News

Luchasaurus Joins Christian Cage on AEW Dynamite, Gets New Entrance

June 29, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Luchasaurus Image Credit: AEW

Luchasaurus is sticking with Christian Cage, getting a new entrance and coming out with him on this week’s AEW Dynamite. On tonight’s show, Luchasaurus came out with a new look and entrance, aligning with Cage after the latter turned on Jungle Boy and then cut a promo on him last week.

Cage came out to the ring and asked for a match, noting that it wasn’t for him but instead Luchasaurus. The giant then came out with a new set of gear and destroyed Serpentico in a very rapid match. You can see clips of the moment below:

