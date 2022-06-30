wrestling / News
Luchasaurus Joins Christian Cage on AEW Dynamite, Gets New Entrance
Luchasaurus is sticking with Christian Cage, getting a new entrance and coming out with him on this week’s AEW Dynamite. On tonight’s show, Luchasaurus came out with a new look and entrance, aligning with Cage after the latter turned on Jungle Boy and then cut a promo on him last week.
Cage came out to the ring and asked for a match, noting that it wasn’t for him but instead Luchasaurus. The giant then came out with a new set of gear and destroyed Serpentico in a very rapid match. You can see clips of the moment below:
.@Christian4Peeps is here to address the crowd, after last week's incessant comments. Watch #AEWDynamite #BloodAndGuts LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/KZiFyPrlCM
.@Christian4Peeps has demanded a match – but not for him! He's tasked @Luchasaurus to take care of business and @KingSerpentico is in the unfortunate position across the ring from him! Watch #AEWDynamite #BloodAndGuts LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/vzf5MXYIKL
And @Luchasaurus finishes @KingSerpentico in dominate fashion, as @Christian4Peeps watches on approvingly. Watch #AEWDynamite #BloodAndGuts LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/WyKEqlKmHE
