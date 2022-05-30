Luchasaurus & Jungle Boy Retain Tag Team Titles At AEW Double Or Nothing (Clips)

Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus survived another three-way defense to hold onto their Tag Team Titles at AEW Double Or Nothing. The two defeated Team Taz (Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs) and Kieth Lee & Swerve Strickland to retain their titles at the PPV.

The team’s AEW World Tag Team Championship reign now stands at 145 days, having won the titles from The Lucha Brothers on the January 5th episode of Dynamite. You can see clips from the match below.

