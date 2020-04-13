Luchasaurus Keeps Looking For His Tail, Tommy Dreamer and Joey Ryan Cameo In Latest Being the Elite (Recap)

The latest edition of Being the Elite (episode #199) is now online, which is a two-parter that will continue tomorrow. Here’s a recap:

– Matt Hardy gives the rules to a squash match. There’s a three-minute time limit, job guys can only perform one offensive move, job guys can’t be in better shape or have better tans than their opponents, and the over act has to use a finisher from the Legion of Doom, Acolytes or Steiner Brothers.

– SCU defeats Team High Risk at the BTE Compound with Scorpio Sky as the guest referee.

– Matt Jackson says they’ve rented the PWG ring to relive memories with their kids.

– Luchasaurus spends much of the video searching for his tail. Jungle Boy doesn’t know where it is, while Tommy Dreamer and Joey Ryan mention feeling abandoned by Luchasaurus. Dreamer mentions that Marko Stunt is more over than him and is angry about Luchasaurus’ booking fee going up after he joined AEW.

– Kenny Omega is busy in the gym when he’s interrupted by Colt Cabana. Cabana helps him lift the weights but then throws chips at him and runs away.

– Hangman Page sees a tweet from Isaiah Kassidy and hires someone for a job.

– Peter Avalon and Brandon Cutler ask Scorpio Sky who lost their match last week and he says they both did. They face him in a triple threat and he pins both at the same time.

– The Young Bucks talk about BTE #200 and Nick says he wants ‘the match’ to prove he’s 100%, but Matt seems upset over it. Nick promises to talk with a higher-up EVP.