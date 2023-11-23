Luchasaurus & Nick Wayne Get Renamed On AEW Dynamite, Adam Copeland Takes Wayne Out

Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne are now Killswitch and The Prodigy, as deemed by Christian Cage on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw Cage rechristen his acolytes, bestowing the new names on the two.

During the segment, Cage berated Luchasaurus for taking the pin at Full Gear before providing the new names. Wayne’s mother then came down to the ring and Killswitch stepped in front of her before Cage shoved him and caused him to knock Wayne’s mom down. Cage then told Killswitch to deliver a Con-Chair-To to her.

Copeland made the save and speared Wayne. Cage and Killswitch left the ring and Copeland delivered a Con-Chair-To to Wayne.