wrestling / News
Luchasaurus Officially Signs With All Elite Wrestling
May 28, 2019 | Posted by
– Luchasaurus is officially All Elite. AEW announced that the wrestling star, who competed in the Casino Battle Royale at Double or Nothing, has signed with the company as you can see below.
Luchasaurus made it to the final three of the Casino Battle Royale with an impressive performance before falling to Adam Page, who won the match. He worked in Lucha Underground as Vibora and had a run in NXT as Judas Devlin until 2014.
He has a Masters Degree and now…@JudasDraven / #LuchaSaurus is #AllElite pic.twitter.com/pRSCfKw9Il
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 29, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Details On Why Four-Way Elimination Match On WWE Raw Was Changed
- Vince Russo: ‘There’s No Question AEW and WWE Are in Bed Together’
- Jim Ross Says Martha Hart Is ‘Being A Little Selfish’ For Refusing to Allow Owen Hart To Be Inducted Into WWE Hall of Fame
- Bret Hart Calls Hogan A Liar, Discusses What Caused Montreal Screwjob, Says Freebirds Were ‘Drunk All The Time’