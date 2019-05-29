Luchasaurus Officially Signs With All Elite Wrestling

– Luchasaurus is officially All Elite. AEW announced that the wrestling star, who competed in the Casino Battle Royale at Double or Nothing, has signed with the company as you can see below.

Luchasaurus made it to the final three of the Casino Battle Royale with an impressive performance before falling to Adam Page, who won the match. He worked in Lucha Underground as Vibora and had a run in NXT as Judas Devlin until 2014.