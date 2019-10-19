Luchasaurus Responds to Injury Rumors Saying He’s Out for Three to Six Months

– AEW wrestler Luchasaurus responded to reports that his torn hamstring injury will put him out for three to six months on Twitter. Luchasaurus wrote in response to a tweet from the Wrestlepedia account, claiming that Luchasaurus would be out for three to six months due to his injury.

Luchasaurus wrote in response, “Oh really??? And doctors told me in 2013 to retire due to my hip injury…” You can see that exchange below. As previously reported, Luchasaurus suffered a hamstring injury before AEW Dynamite earlier this week.