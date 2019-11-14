wrestling / News
Luchasaurus Returns From Injury on AEW Dynamite (Video)
– Luchasaurus returned from injury on to make the save for his teammates on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. You can see video clips below of the AEW star, who has been out of acting since mid-October, coming out to save Jungle Boy and Marko Stunt after they were attacked by Dark Order after their match.
Luchasaurus suffered a strained hamstring before an episode of Dynamite and has been out of action since. Our live coverage of the show is here.
He's baaaaacckkkkkkkk @luchasaurus #AEWDynamite on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/0T6oRzmCOC
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) November 14, 2019
Only thing that could have made @luchasaurus's return better is a great big WHEN DINOSAURS RULED THE EARTH banner unfurling in the background 🦖 #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/ZUijEnanzq
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) November 14, 2019
