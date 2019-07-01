wrestling / News
Luchasaurus Shares Throwback Pic With Jungle Boy After AEW Fyter Fest
– Luchasaurus carried Jungle Boy on his shoulders to the ring at AEW Fyter Fest, and he’s now shared a throwback pic of the two. You can see the pic below from ten years ago, when Jungle Boy was in his first week of wrestling school:
#throwback with @boy_myth_legend to 10 years ago! The first week of wrestling school he was still sitting above me 🦖🦖#aboyandhisdinosaur #aew #luchasaurus #jungleboy #bestfriends pic.twitter.com/q7FfmfhSPC
— Luchasaurus (@JudasDraven) June 30, 2019
