wrestling / News

Luchasaurus Shares Throwback Pic With Jungle Boy After AEW Fyter Fest

June 30, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Luchasaurus

– Luchasaurus carried Jungle Boy on his shoulders to the ring at AEW Fyter Fest, and he’s now shared a throwback pic of the two. You can see the pic below from ten years ago, when Jungle Boy was in his first week of wrestling school:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading