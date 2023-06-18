Luchasaurus Wins TNT Title At AEW Collision With Christian Cage’s Help (Clips)

A new TNT champion was crowned at the debut of AEW Collision in Chicago, as Luchasaurus defeated Wardlow to win the title. The match went back and forth, but every time Wardlow came close to winning, Christian Cage interfered. Eventually, Cage stole a camera and hit Wardlow with it, allowing ‘The Right Hand of Destruction’ to get the win. Cage celebrated with the belt like he won it afterwards.

This is the first TNT title reign for Luchasaurus, a former AEW tag team champion. It ends the third reign of Wardlow at sixty days, after he won it from Powerhouse Hobbs on March 8.