Lucky Dip Tag Match Set For All Star Junior Festival

Alex Shelley, Chris Bey, Ace Austin and more will do battle in a Lucky Dip tag match at NJPW’s All Star Junior Festival. NJPW announced on Tuesday that Alex Shelley, Chris Bey, Ace Austin, Robbie Eagles, Kosei Fujita, TJP, Cheeseburger, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru will compete in the match, which will see all pairings determined at random at the start of the match.

The announcement reads:

Lucky Dip Tag Match added to ASJF2023! 【NJoA】

Kosei Fujita joins junior lineup as teams determined by drawn straws

Another spectacular match has been added to the All Star Junior Festival lineup August 19, as eight have been entered into a lucky dip tag match. All eight participants will enter the ring, where they will draw straws to determine their tag team partners, something that could see regular allies turn into enemies. The A-B-C side of Chris Bey and Ace Austin, as well as TMDK’s Robbie Eagles and, embarking on his world tour, Kosei Fujita will certainly want to be paired together, but one can’t always get what one wants. Just how will this explosive situation play out?

The show takes place on August 19th in the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia and airs on New Japan World. The updated card is:

* All Star Junior USA Tournament Match: Kevin Knight vs. Clark Connors

* All Star Junior USA Tournament Match: Francesco Akira vs. Mike Bailey

* Ladder Match: Rocky Romero & Hiromu Takahashi vs. DOUKI & Low Rider vs. Blake Christian & Master Wato

* Lucky Dip Tag Match: Alex Shelley, Chris Bey, Ace Austin, Robbie Eagles, Kosei Fujita, TJP, Cheeseburger, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru

* East West Express vs. El Desperado & MAO

* YOH & Matt Sydal vs. BUSHI & Shun Skywalker

* Real1, Jack Cartwheel & Starboy Charlie vs. Rich Swann, The DKC, & Ryusuke Taguchi