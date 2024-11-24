wrestling / News
Ludwig Kaiser Appears At wXw Broken Rules, Confronts Unified Champion
November 24, 2024 | Posted by
Ludwig Kaiser made a surprise appearance at wXw’s show on Saturday night. The WWE star made his first appearance in the company since 2019 at last night’s Broken Rules show, confronting Unified World Wrestling Champion Peter Tihanyi.
You can see pics of Kaiser’s appearance below. Kaiser competed in the company as Axel Dieter Jr. and reigns as Unified World Wrestling Champion in early 2017.
لودفيج كايزر ظهر في أحد أشهر عروض المصارعة في ألمانيا WXW.#wXwBrokenRules pic.twitter.com/oE9pl0MQq9
— خالد | Cody (@wrestlekhalid) November 23, 2024
Was sehen meine Augen?????#wXwBrokenRules pic.twitter.com/kab96haqNE
— Jayly 🏳️⚧️ (@Jayly_GM) November 23, 2024
