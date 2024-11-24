wrestling / News

Ludwig Kaiser Appears At wXw Broken Rules, Confronts Unified Champion

November 24, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ludwig Kaiser WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

Ludwig Kaiser made a surprise appearance at wXw’s show on Saturday night. The WWE star made his first appearance in the company since 2019 at last night’s Broken Rules show, confronting Unified World Wrestling Champion Peter Tihanyi.

You can see pics of Kaiser’s appearance below. Kaiser competed in the company as Axel Dieter Jr. and reigns as Unified World Wrestling Champion in early 2017.

