wrestling / News
Ludwig Kaiser Believes 2025 Will Be A Great Year For Him
Ludwig Kaiser is bullish on his chances to have a great year in 2025. The WWE star spoke with Denise Salcedo for Instinct Culture and talked about breaking out on his own as a singles star, noting that he has high hopes for the coming year.
“Everything went extremely fast for me,” Kaiser said (per Fightful). “I already feel like, from the outside, whenever I step in there, people are waiting, people are waiting, but people kind of forget it’s only been really a year. Working for the best promotion in the world also means dealing with the toughest competition in the world.”
He concluded, “So I think I’m on my way, and 2025’s gonna be a great year for the Kaiser, I promise that.”
Kaiser had his first singles title match at WWE Survivor Series when he battled Bron Breakker and Sheamus, though Breakker walked away with his title reign intact.
More Trending Stories
- Latest Update on The Rock at Wrestlemania, Plans For Rock vs. Cody Rhodes (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- WWE Reportedly Interested in Malakai Black, Note On When Black Is Expected To Be Done With AEW
- Eric Bischoff On Why He Thinks Hulk Hogan Got Booed On WWE Raw
- Backstage Details on WWE’s Response To Negative Reaction To Hulk Hogan at WWE Raw on Netflix Debut