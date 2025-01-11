Ludwig Kaiser Believes 2025 Will Be A Great Year For Him

Ludwig Kaiser is bullish on his chances to have a great year in 2025. The WWE star spoke with Denise Salcedo for Instinct Culture and talked about breaking out on his own as a singles star, noting that he has high hopes for the coming year.

“Everything went extremely fast for me,” Kaiser said (per Fightful). “I already feel like, from the outside, whenever I step in there, people are waiting, people are waiting, but people kind of forget it’s only been really a year. Working for the best promotion in the world also means dealing with the toughest competition in the world.”

He concluded, “So I think I’m on my way, and 2025’s gonna be a great year for the Kaiser, I promise that.”

Kaiser had his first singles title match at WWE Survivor Series when he battled Bron Breakker and Sheamus, though Breakker walked away with his title reign intact.