Ludwig Kaiser Reflects On Breakout Singles Match From Last Year On Raw

Ludwig Kaiser broke out into the singles division in WWE last year, and he recently looked back at the match that put him on that path. Kaiser faced Kofi Kingston in a match back in January of 2024 due to an injury to Giovanni Vinci, and he spoke about the moment on Insight With Chris Van Vliet. You can check out some highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On his breakout singles match with Kofi Kingston: “Giovanni Vinci was hurt a couple of weeks back [before his singles match]. The thing with the dropkick to the head and all of a sudden, he was out. Yeah, the way this business works, right? All of a sudden, you’re in that spot, and you get that chance that you haven’t really gotten before. So I was told very, very firmly, very directly what they wanted to see that night.”

On being able to show off what he can do in the match: “I think it was a little bit of a test as well because they wanted a side that they haven’t seen from Ludwig Kaiser so far. a side that comes very naturally to me that I love to show, but it was never time. It was just never that spot to really do that. And as soon as I did it the first night, it worked.”