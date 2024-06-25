Ludwig Kaiser Checked Out Backstage Following Match On WWE Raw

Ludwig Kaiser may have suffered an injury during his match on WWE Raw, and was reportedly checked out backstage afterward. Kaiser faced Bron Breakker on Monday’s show and picked up the win after Sheamus came down to the ring and attacked him, causing a DQ win.

According to PWInsider, Kaiser appeared to be favoring one of his arms and his side following a suplex and was being looked at by medical officials backstage. No word as to his status at this time.