Ludwig Kaiser Comments on El Grande Americano Speculation

– As previously reported, with Chad Gable now taking time off to undergo surgery, a new individual appeared under the guise of El Grande Americano last night on WWE Raw, with many claiming it to be Ludwig Kaiser. Kaiser appeared to take note of the speculation on social media last night, which you can see below.

He wrote, “Whats all the fuss about?! #LK #EuropeanElegance #APlusEVERYTHING #WWERAW #RawOnNetflix #WWE”