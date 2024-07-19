Ludwig Kaiser Details His Experience Breaking His Rib On WWE RAW

Ludwig Kaiser is out of action after suffering a broken rib on a recent episode of WWE RAW, which gave him trouble breathing. In an interview with Metro, Kaiser detailed the experience, which saw him wrestle for ten minutes after suffering the injury.

On getting the injury: “It was one of the rougher weekends, it was a dark [match] on Friday on SmackDown, the next two days I did live matches and then the Raw match. I was a little banged up before, I had a little bit of a problem with my rib before. And yeah, very, very early in the match – actually, I think like the first minute or the second, I landed, and I felt right away that my room was broken. And [I] couldn’t breathe anymore really, couldn’t really move anymore. And yeah, that was the situation.”

On continuing the match: “With everything in life, if you’ve been put in a bad situation, you make the best out of it. And that’s what we did. We managed it all well, it was all fine, but obviously I wanna be there, I want to wrestle and perform. It’s really just an annoying injury, but I’m blessed when it comes to genetics and recovery. I’m recovering great, and I’ll be back in no time. But obviously the person that I am, I want to be there every week.”

On working with girlfriend Tiffany Stratton: “She’s there herself so there’s a lot of more, I think, understanding for certain situations, or for me coming home being beat up or not really want to want to go out or whatever. Obviously, with us being on two different shows, that makes it a little harder as well, since we basically only see each other for a full day on a Wednesday. At the end of the day, we still have a very, very good situation, very good life. We can’t complain, we’re very blessed.”