Ludwig Kaiser Is Looking Forward To Facing John Cena At WWE Superstar Spectacle

Imperium will battle John Cena and Seth Rollins at WWE Superstar Spectacle next month, and Ludwig Kaiser is looking forward to the match. Kaiser recently spoke with KhelNow for a new interview discussing the match and noted that it’s a big deal for him to stand across the ring from Cena.

“Obviously, I mean John Cena is one of the absolute all time greats,” Kaiser said. “It is so very special to me to, you know, to get the opportunity to step on the battle against him. Not to forget Seth Rollins, World Heavyweight Champion, it is such a perfect match and a very special opportunity for myself.”

He continued, “Obviously, where I am right now in my career, it couldn’t be better. I am very much the best I have ever been, I have been proving that every time I get on the mat, I get an opportunity to do that. I am very happy about the next opportunity and to step on the mat with one of the absolute greatest of all time.”

WWE Superstar Spectacle takes place on September 8th in Hyderabad, India and will be WWE’s first live event in India since December 2017.