Ludwig Kaiser Says He’d Be Open To Teaming With Tiffany Stratton In Right Situation

Ludwig Kaiser says that if there’s a natural opportunity for it, he’d be open to teaming with his real-life girlfriend Tiffany Stratton. Kaiser was asked about potentially working with Stratton on WWE TV during his appearance on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, and he said he wasn’t opposed to the idea.

“That’s something that would have to happen organically,” Kaiser began (per Fightful). “I wouldn’t want to do that just to do that. Obviously, we work in the same company and the possibility is given. I like to keep my private life private. I’m old school, maybe, when it comes to that.”

He continued, “When it comes to work, we could do some great stuff. We could bring the Mixed Match Challenge back and get some gold there, maybe.”

The Mixed Match Challenge aired for two seasons and saw pairings of male and female start compete.