Ludwig Kaiser Reflects On Working With Sheamus In WWE

Ludwig Kaiser recently opened up about his long-running feud with Sheamus in WWE of late. Kaiser talked about his run-ins with the Celtic Warrior in his interview with Chris Van Vliet on Insight and praised Sheamus as a future WWE Hall of Famer.

“Sheamus is special,” Kaiser began (via Fightful). “We’re talking about a future Hall of Famer. We’re talking about someone that I watched as a teenager. Sheamus is also a tough, nasty guy to work with. If you don’t stomp this guy into the ground, he is going to come back up. You can’t catch your breath with this guy. He really is everything he says he is. He is that crazy Irish man who loves to fight and goes out there and comes back all bloody. He loves that and loves to go to war. It triggers something in me that really wants to punch his head.”

Kaiser continued, “I really don’t get tired of wrestling this guy. It’s fun, but I’m also pissed off fighting him because it is a war. It is a war with him. One of the greatest matches of my career so far, and I’d love to do it again. Whenever I can smash this old man’s head in, I will do it again.”

The most recent bout between the two happened in mid-January, with Sheamus picking up the win on Raw.