Ludwig Kaiser Responds To Charlotte Flair’s DM Claim on WWE SmackDown

April 5, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Raw Ludwig Kaiser 11-18-24 Image Credit: WWE

As previously reported, this got personal and heated between WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair last night on WWE SmackDown. Stratton said that Flair is 0-3 in marriages after her divorce with Andrade. Charlotte fired back with a claim regarding Stratton’s real-life boyfriend, Ludwig Kaiser, stating, “Is that why Kaiser is in my DMs?” Ludwig Kaiser has since responded to Charlotte Flair’s claim on social media.

In the post, Kaiser tagged Charlotte Flair with a clip of Shawn Michaels telling Diana Hart-Smith, “Please do not flatter yourself.” WWE later removed the references over Charlotte Flair’s divorce and Kaiser’s DMs when the clips were posted on YouTube. You can view that clip below.

