wrestling / News
Ludwig Kaiser Reveals He Has Broken Ribs After Last Week’s WWE Raw
July 1, 2024 | Posted by
Ludwig Kaiser confirmed on this week’s Raw that he suffered broken ribs on last week’s episode. Monday night’s show saw the Kaiser confirm that he suffered an injury in his match with Bron Breakker on last week’s episode. Kaiser said that he suffered broken ribs as a result of Sheamus’ attack on him at the end of the match.
Michael Cole noted that Kaiser should be back in action soon.
Ludwig Kaiser’s promo game is top notch. 🤌#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/0XbmRhPLsN
— PW Chronicle (@_PWChronicle) July 2, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Paul Heyman, Bayley and Others Say Goodbye To Kayla Braxton In New Video
- Shelton Benjamin Wishes He Could Erase Racist Angle From His Career
- Bruce Prichard Recalls JBL’s CNBC Release For Nazi Salute During WWE Match
- Eric Bischoff Says Tony Khan Killed Mercedes Mone’s AEW Character Before She Got In the Ring