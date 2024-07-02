wrestling / News

Ludwig Kaiser Reveals He Has Broken Ribs After Last Week’s WWE Raw

Ludwig Kaiser confirmed on this week’s Raw that he suffered broken ribs on last week’s episode. Monday night’s show saw the Kaiser confirm that he suffered an injury in his match with Bron Breakker on last week’s episode. Kaiser said that he suffered broken ribs as a result of Sheamus’ attack on him at the end of the match.

Michael Cole noted that Kaiser should be back in action soon.

