– During a recent interview with WrestleBinge by Sportskeeda, WWE Superstar Ludwig Kaiser discussed the progression of his real-life girlfriend, NXT Superstar and Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton. Below are some highlights from Sportskeeda:

Ludwig Kaiser on how well Stratton is doing on her own: “I think that Tiffany doesn’t really need to jump on that opportunity or that storyline that I’m doing right now because she is so amazing by herself She is going to go her own way, so she [does] not by any means need any kind of support or push from my side. She is a one-of-a-kind athlete and a one-of-a-kind person, and she’s been doing so amazing.”

On how far she’s come: “She came so far in the last one and a half years, it’s crazy. I’ve been doing this for 16 years, and she’s been not even doing it for two years and she came so far already, so this is just the beginning of her journey, and I definitely want her to enjoy that and want her to be able to take her time and face every challenge one at a time.”

On Tiffany Stratton having a bright future ahead of her: “She’s gonna do it, she’s gonna master all of them, but she doesn’t need any opportunity that is given by me or something that is going on on Monday Night RAW right now for her to jump in because all of the opportunities are gonna come so naturally and organic for her anyway. She has an amazing, bright, bright future.”

On this Tuesday’s edition of WWE NXT, Tiffany Stratton defends her title against Kiana James. The show will be broadcast live on USA Network on Tuesday, September 5.