wrestling / News
Ludwig Kaiser Turns On Giovanni Vinci Following WWE Raw Loss
April 22, 2024 | Posted by
Ludwig Kaiser has had enough of Giovanni Vinci, turning on him following their loss on WWE Raw. Imperium faced The New Day on Monday night’s show and took the loss, their third straight on TV. Kaiser turned on Vinci after the match and beat him down, then dropkicked his head into the steel steps before walking off.
He then told Gunther backstage that he got the job done. Adam Pearce threatened to fine Kaiser for the attack, and he said it would be money well spent.
SAY IT AIN'T SO!!!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/CQgmNyZU7q
— WWE (@WWE) April 23, 2024
Was it worth it? 😔#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/OhXUU0ZvaC
— WWE (@WWE) April 23, 2024
