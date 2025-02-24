wrestling / News
Ludwig Kaiser Thinks He Could Work Babyface, Thinks He’d Be Good at It
In an interview with Chris Van Vliet for Insight, Ludwig Kaiser spoke about the possibility of a babyface run in WWE and explained why he thinks he’d be good at it. Kaiser has been a heel the entire time he’s been in WWE.
He said: “I never say never. I do believe that I can work babyface. I actually think that I could be a good babyface. I have a good babyface run in me. When I was in Germany and I was a babyface I was never the 100% of the crowd is on my side babyface. I was always very polarizing, either people really hated me or they really liked me. Most of the times, the kids and the women like me and the men hated my guts. There was a time in wXw where I was supposed to be that babyface runner-up, and they hated it. It was like 80% against 20% really killing me out there. But yeah, I do think I got it in me. First of all though, I gotta knock this heel thing out. Be natural and be happy who I am, because it comes obviously much more naturally.“
