– Ludwig Kaiser picked up a huge win, also his first win of the year, last night on WWE Raw, beating Penta and Pete Dunne in a Triple Threat Match. Later on, Kaiser discussed his victory with Cathy Kelley in a WWE digital exclusive video. Below are some highlights:

Ludwig Kaiser on stealing a victory on WWE Raw: “Stealing? What are you talking about stealing, Cathy? Who was stolen from? I mean, I feel like somebody stole something from me. I feel like Penta has been stealing attention from Ludwig Kaiser since the day he walked into this company, isn’t that right? And you’re standing here talking to me like I was stealing anything, no, I wasn’t stealing anything.”

On how he’s been working hard: “What I’ve been doing is working hard, being humble, going out there, hitting every ball they’re throwing at me out the park, that’s what I’ve been doing, I have not been stealing anything. Penta, though, Penta Penta has been stealing, and you know what happened? I punished him, I punished him for that. I took away what means the most to him and that is the attention, that is the hype that he’s been enjoying over the last few weeks. But no more Penta. 2025 is going to be the year of Ludwig Kaiser. And we’re done here.