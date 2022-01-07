wrestling / News
LuFisto Set To Be Inducted Into Indie Wrestling Hall Of Fame
January 6, 2022 | Posted by
LuFisto is the latest name to be announced as an inductee into the inaugural Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame class. GCW announced on Thursday that the wrestling veteran is the sixth inductee into the class, joining Jerry Lynn, Homicide, Ruckus, Dave Prazak, and Tracy Smothers.
The Hall of Fame will hold its first ceremony on January 22nd during GCW’s weekend in New York City.
I am absolutely honored to be part of the Indie Wrestling Hall off Fame. I have no words. Thank you. 🙏🥺 https://t.co/p8kGPWFHUv
— LuFisto (@LuFisto) January 7, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard Addresses Recent Absence From WWE TV Tapings
- Angelo Dawkins On His Reaction To Street Profits Not Being On WrestleMania 37 Card, Dream Match For WrestleMania 38
- Booker T On Big E Losing the WWE Title At Day 1, How Fan Reaction Compares To His WrestleMania 19 Loss To Triple H
- CM Punk and MJF Reference WrestleMania, WWE Releases In AEW Dynamite Promos