Luigi Primo on Criticism of Comedy in Wrestling

– While speaking to WrestlingInc.com’s Nick Hausman, wrestler Luigi Primo discussed people’s criticism of comedy wrestling. Below are some highlights:

Luigi Primo on people not liking comedy wrestling: “I understand certain people have certain tastes about wrestling and I respect that. I’m not at all one of these people that are like, ‘Oh, this guy needs to get to the 21st century.’ In fact, it kind of bothers me when people have that attitude because people are allowed to like and not like things.”

On how his gimmick resonates with people: “On the other hand, I’ve seen how much people like it and how much it resonates with them. And I love it and I’m passionate about it. But for me, a calling is not just something like ‘Oh, I love to play “Pac-Man,” it’s my calling because I love to do it.’ The second half of a calling is other people calling you to do it and being like, ‘Wow, this means a lot to us.'”

On his plans for his character: “I’m not going to compromise the character, [or] do anything just for other people.”