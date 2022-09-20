Luigi Primo on How He Was Once Busted Open With His Own Pizza Dough

– While speaking to WrestlingInc.com’s Nick Hausman, wrestler Luigi Primo spoke about the challenges of wrestling with pizza dough in the ring. Below are some highlights from WrestlingInc.:

Luigi Primo on the challenges with the pizza dough: “I’ve dropped the dough. I’ve missed my opponent’s face with the dough. I’ve had my opponent fling it out of the ring, or I’ve had a runner take it away when we were supposed to use it for something later. Had somebody take a bite out of it. I’ve been knocked out by it.”

On being busted open with his own pizza dough: “I was in the ring and I was sort of out of position and I was … with Sean Hernandez. I threw the dough thinking … he’d catch it. And then I’d kick him or something. But instead he catches it and then he just winds up and smacks me in the face with it,” Primo said. “I go down, my ears are ringing and I’m bleeding. There’s this picture of me with a belt because I ended up winning the match. [I] didn’t pin him. [I] pinned the other person in the match. But I have a belt. My face is just bleeding because I got smacked with my own dough. So I always consider that a point of pride, that I was busted open with my own pizza dough.”

Primo recently made a brief appearance on AEW Dynamite last week.