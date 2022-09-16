Luigi Primo Says He Trusts Danhausen to Avenge Ethan Page’s Attack On Him

Luigi Primo found himself laid out by Ethan Page on this week’s AEW Dynamite, but he knows Danhausen will avenge him. As noted, the indie star/pizza maker appeared on last night’s show but was kicked down by Page.

Primo shared some tweets earlier on the topic, and he posted once more to Twitter this afternoon to express his opinion that Danhausen, who is facing Page on this week’s Rampage, will get revenge. He wrote:

“I a trust Danhausen to a get a revenge for my a ruined dough, locked a jaw. I make a best pizza.”