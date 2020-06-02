Luis Dasa, Michael Blade, and Steven Perry Deaths Announced

The Cauliflower Alley Club has announced the passing of Mexican wrestler Luis Dasa, known as “Casanova.” He had been wrestling for the DTU promotion.

They also announced the passing of Michael Blade (real name Michael Runco), who had been part of the Pittsburgh independent wrestling scene for 30 years.

Additionally, PWInsider reports that Steven “Star Stevens” Perry passed away at the age of 63 on May 25th. He was a longtime Florida and Georgia referee. More information on his death and services can be found here.

We’d like to send our condolences to the family and friends of Luis Dasa, Michael Runco, and Steven Perry.

