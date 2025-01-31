Luke Gallows Hasn’t Asked AJ Styles If He’s Ready To Return To Ring

Luke Gallows doesn’t know if AJ Styles is ready to make his return to the ring yet, because he hasn’t asked. It has been reported that WWE is hopeful that Styles will be cleared in time for the Royal Rumble but if he is, Gallows said on Talk’n Shop that he doesn’t know it

“I saw a thing come across my feed yesterday that said Alan Jones, I don’t know what he wrestles as now, that he may be ready for a return,” Gallows said (per Fightful). “I don’t know if that’s true or not, I haven’t asked him.”

Anderson added, “I think it’s time for an AJ Styles Royal Rumble win.”

It is not yet confirmed whether Styles will be back and cleared in time for Saturday’s PPV.