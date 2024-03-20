Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson Say They’re Headed To NXT Stand & Deliver

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson earned their way into the #1 contender’s match for the NXT Tag Team Titles last night, and they say they have a new fire in them. The O.C. members beat Hank Walker and Tank Ledger on last night’s WWE NXT to earn their spot in the match opposite the LWO and Axion and Nathan Frazer, with the winner of the upcoming match challenging the Wolfdogs for the titles at NXT Stand & Deliver. The two spoke in an NXT digital exclusive after their win, and you can see their comments below (h/t to Fightful for the transcription):

Gallows on their momentum: “Do you feel the heat coming off of us right now? Do you see the renewed vigor and the fire in the Good Brothers’ eyes? I’m the Big L.G. Luke Gallows. He’s the Machine Gun Karl Anderson. We are the world-famous Good Brothers. Axiom and Nathan, LWO, hell, we don’t care if the Alpha Academy sneak their way in there because we are gonna run through the competition, and we are heading to NXT Stand & Deliver. Bron Breakker, Baron Corbin, you better lace them up tight because there is a new fire in our eyes, and we’re ready to unleash it on you.”

Anderson on their skills as a team: “The boys, Gallows and Anderson, have been all over the world, but recently, we have barely even gotten in the ring. Look at us out there. Barely broke a sweat. Not even breathing hard. Look at this. [Breathes] Caught my full breath just using my nose. Not many people know the world can do that except for worldwide amazing athletes like Gallows and Anderson. Do they realize who we are? Do they realize who they’re getting involved with? Gallows, Anderson, the greatest tag team, hashtag legends, in the entire world.”

Gallows on their accolades: “We have had tag team gold on every continent except Antarctica because I don’t wrestle there, and there’s one that needs to go on our world-famous giant mantles and our big-ass houses, and that’s their gold NXT Tag Team Titles. Sarah, I know you remember the recipe. It’s a Magic Killer, a one, two, three, and a just too sweet.”